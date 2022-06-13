How to check automatic transmission fluid

Knowing how to check the transmission fluids of your car can help you with routine inspections and save you from expensive repairs.

Owning a vehicle doesn't just mean knowing and enjoying driving but one should know basic inspection procedures as well. Knowing how to check transmission fluid is one of them along with oil changing, and tyre replacement. These are basic routine maintenance functions one should know if he or she owns a vehicle. With the increasing number of automatic gearboxes in cars around us, the owner should keep a tab on the transmission system, as it keeps the car going every day. Keeping it in a proper shape can pay dividends and also save the owner from expensive repair or replacement.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check your car's transmission fluid, which is one of the routine maintenances.

Park car on a level surface

Park the car vehicle on a level surface and engage the parking brake. Start the engine and leave the car in neutral or parking mode. Let the engine warm-up and continue to run throughout the entire operation unless the owner's manual instructs otherwise. In some cases, OEMs advise checking the automatic transmission while keeping the engine off. Check your vehicle's owner's manual for such specific instructions.

Find transmission fluid dipstick

Locate and find the automatic transmission fluid dipstick. Usually, it stays where the transmission or transaxle meets the rear of the engine. The transmission fluid dipstick looks similar to the engine oil dipstick. Remove it, wipe it clean and reinsert it fully before taking it out. Take the necessary precautions while doing this as the transmission fluid can be hot as the system is live.

Check markings on dipstick

After taking the fluid dipstick out, check the markings at the end of it. It might have two marking for full, one warm and another cold. If the automatic transmission fluid level doesn't reach the warm level marking, you need to add more automatic transmission fluid.

Filling transmission fluid

You can fill the transmission fluid by yourself, which will save time and money both. Also, in that case, you don't need to take the car to the mechanic. Take a long funnel and insert it into the transmission fluid dipstick hole. Add transmission fluid carefully in small quantity and recheck the level each time after doing so until the fluid level reaches warm level marking. Be careful so the gearbox is not overfilled or automatic transmission fluid is not spilt on hot engine surface. After completion, reinsert the transmission fluid dipstick in the designated hole.

