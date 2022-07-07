HT Auto
How to check petrol quality at home without any instrument

Vehicle owners should conduct a few easy tests to check the quality of the petrol they purchase for their vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2022, 03:07 PM
Petrol prices have shot through the roof over the last year. (REUTERS)
Petrol prices have shot through the roof over the last year.

While the auto industry is moving towards electrification rapidly, fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel are still considered the lifeline of the auto industry. In recent times, petrol and diesel prices have increased substantially reaching a sky-high level. As fossil-fuel reserves are limited in India, it imports more than 80 per cent of its fuel requirement from overseas countries, especially from the Middle East region along with some other countries. The import duty, freight charges, excise duty, VAT by state governments, dealer margin result in a hefty price for motor fuel.

(Also Read: Top 10 cars sold in India in June: WagonR leads, Punch, Venue back in reckoning)

Now as we pay a hefty amount for buying petrol or diesel, it is worthy to ensure that the fuel pumps are giving us contamination-free oil. Performance of the vehicles, mileage, and longevity of the machine parts of the vehicle heavily depend on the quality of fuel being used regularly. Hence, vehicle owners should conduct a few easy tests to check the quality of the fuel they purchase for their vehicles.

Conducting the purity tests of petrol and diesel requires some tools, which can be difficult for many to procure. Hence, here is the easier method through which you can test the quality of petrol without any instrument.

Clean the nozzle

Clean the nozzle properly so that there is no trace of dirt.

Take a filter paper

Put a droplet of petrol from the nozzle to the filter paper. Petrol should evaporate within two minutes and leave no stain on the paper. But, if this droplet of petrol leaves a dark pigment on filter paper, the petrol is adultered. You can contact the Consumer Protection Department for further actions on the petrol pump from where you have bought the fuel.

How to check petrol quality at home
Step 1 :

Clean nozzle completely

Step 2 :

Take a filter paper

Step 3 :

Check result

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2022, 03:07 PM IST
TAGS: petrol
