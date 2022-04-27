Copyright © HT Media Limited
How to buy a car online, from the comfort of your home

Using digital sales platform, a consumer can buy a car from the comfort of his or her home using mobile devices.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 27 Apr 2022, 11:25 AM
Several automakers are currently offering online car purchase experiences to consumers.

The covid-19 pandemic has brought a lot of disruptions in the automobile industry. While the majority of them impacted the industry adversely, a few accelerated new trends that would dominate the future operational activity of the industry. One such disruption is the acceleration of online sales. The need for social distancing and fear of contamination by visiting dealerships has accelerated the pace of digital car sales.

(Also read: What is an emissions-based tax on vehicles?)

With the trend shifting from dealership walk-ins to digital mediums, buying a car can be done from the comfort of your home, without visiting the dealerships. Here are the steps to how you can buy a car online using just a mobile device or a computer.

Select model and variant on OEM's website

The majority of car manufacturers have now started selling their cars using their official websites. You can visit the website of your preferred brand and then select the model and variant of the car you want to buy. Check the specifications, features and other details of each variant before choosing the right one. Several automakers offer a virtual demo of their vehicles. You can use Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality based devices to experience the vehicle, which is very similar to what you would experience in a physical dealership. You can customise the model of your choice from the range of customisation options offered by the carmaker.

Select dealership

After selecting the preferred model and its variant, select the dealership from where you want to purchase the car. Leading car manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Mahindra have a wide range of dealerships from which you can select the preferred one.

Share details

After selecting the dealership, enter the required details on the dedicated page. This could include name, residential address, contact, salary and employment details among others for validation.

Pay and book the car

After completing the previous steps, make payment and book the car. In case, you are opting for a car loan, the time may take a little extra time for online approval. You can also opt for insurance options from there only through the dealership approved insurance company.

Take delivery

After the payment is made and the car is booked, the dealership will inform you about the potential delivery timeframe. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several automakers are opting for contactless delivery options. The cars are usually available for doorstep delivery, while you can opt for delivery from dealership as well.

 

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 11:21 AM IST
