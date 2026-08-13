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Hop Electric Leo Bike Discount Offers in Bhopal
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We have Offers available on following models in Bhopal
Vida V2
Bring Home Vida V2 : Get a cash discount of up to ₹8,500 on …
Available in Bhopal
Applicable on Plus & 1 more..
Plus
₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Pro
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Expired
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