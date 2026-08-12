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Honda Shine Bike Discount Offers in Kochi
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Kochi
Hero Splendor Plus
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 1,…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD & 3 more..
STD
₹ 77,557
Black and Accent
₹ 78,380
I3S
₹ 78,710
Million Edition
₹ 80,331
Expired
Hero Super Splendor Xtec
Bring Home Hero Super Splendor Xtech : Cash Discount up to R…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on Drum & 1 more..
Drum
₹ 84,448
Disc
₹ 88,044
Expired
Vayalat Honda - Udayamperoor, Udayamperoor
17/207 B, C,Valiyakulam,Kochi, kochi, Kerala 682307
Muthoot Honda
Ambal Building Near Bellmouth Gammon Bridge Thoppumpady, Kochi, kochi, Kerala 682005
Rf Mobikes India Pvt. Ltd.
28/462 B Chilton Towers Nh 47 Koonamthai Edappally, Kochi, kochi, Kerala 682024
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