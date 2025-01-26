Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Hero Bike > Xoom 160 > Bike Offers in Rajkot
Hero Xoom 160 Bike Discount Offers in Rajkot
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Rajkot
TVS Iqube
TVS iQube 3.4 KWH and Get Cashback up to Rs. 5,000. T&C's Ap…
Available in Rajkot
Applicable on 3.4 kWh
3.4 kWh
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Feb
TVS Iqube
TVS iQube 2.2 KWH and Get Cashback up to Rs. 12,300. T&C's A…
Available in Rajkot
Applicable on 2.2 kWh
2.2 kWh
₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Feb
Perfect Auto Services, Vavdi
Perfect House, Nh 8b,gondal Road,gondal By Pass,vavdi,rajkot, Rajkot, Gujarat 360004
Jay Kay Automotive, Bhakti Nagar
Opp Surya Mukhi Hanuman Temple, Gondal Road,rajkot, Rajkot, Gujarat 360002
Jai Ganesh Autocare, Jala Ram Nagar
150 Feet Ring Road, Opp. Raiya,telephone Exchange,plot 14, 15,rajkot, Rajkot, Gujarat 360007View More
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
₹ 1.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Harley-Davidson X440
₹ 2.4 Lakhs*Onwards
TVS Raider
₹ 85.01 *Onwards
TVS Ronin
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 2.32 Lakhs*Onwards
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 3.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha MT-15 V2
₹ 1.68 Lakhs*Onwards
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards