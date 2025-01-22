Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Hero Bike > Xoom 160 > Bike Offers in Kolhapur

Hero Xoom 160 Bike Discount Offers in Kolhapur

Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.

We have Offers available on following models in Kolhapur

TVS Iqube
TVS iQube 3.4 KWH and Get Cashback up to Rs. 5,000. T&C's Ap…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on 3.4 kWh
3.4 kWh
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Feb
View Complete Offer

TVS Iqube
TVS iQube 2.2 KWH and Get Cashback up to Rs. 12,300. T&C's A…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on 2.2 kWh
2.2 kWh
₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Feb
View Complete Offer

Locate Hero Dealers in Kolhapur

See All
   

Smg Hero, Ruikar Colony

mapicon
25 Hind Co Operative Housing Society, Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416005
phoneicon
+91 - 7406819115
   

Unique Hero, Shivaji Park

mapicon
2101/2627 M M Chambers Laxmi Nagar Old Pune Banagalore Road, Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416005
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 7406815269

