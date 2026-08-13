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Hero Splendor Plus Bike Discount Offers in Ghaziabad

Hero Splendor Plus
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 1,…
Available in Ghaziabad
Applicable on STD & 3 more..
STD
₹ 77,557
Black and Accent
₹ 78,380
I3S
₹ 78,710
Million Edition
₹ 80,331
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Locate Hero Dealers in Ghaziabad

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Globe Hero, Industrial Area

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A10/8, Delhi Meerut Road,Industrial Area,Ghaziabad, ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201001
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+91 - 9041390166
   

Aman Automotives , Vijay Nagar

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No 184, Shivpuri,Vijay Nagar,Ghaziabad, ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201009
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+91 - 8929976834

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