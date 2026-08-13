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Hero Splendor Plus Bike Discount Offers in Bhubaneswar
Hero Splendor Plus
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus : Get Roadside Assistance Fre…
Available in Bhubaneswar
Applicable on STD & 3 more..
STD
₹ 77,557
Black and Accent
₹ 78,380
I3S
₹ 78,710
Million Edition
₹ 80,331
Expiring on 01 Sep
Locate Hero Dealers in BhubaneswarSee All
D D Motors, Chandrasekharpur
Plot 308, Mahanee Complex,Ward-8,At District Centre,Bhubaneswar, bhubaneswar, Orissa 751016View More
Arundhati Motobikes, Old Town
Plot No 434, 3864,Lewis Rd,near Pantha Niwas,Nageswar Tangi,Bhubaneswar, bhubaneswar, Orissa 751002View More
Rohan Autoriders, Gopabandhu Nagar
A-54/1, Fire Station Road,CRPF Colony,IRC Village,Baramunda,Bhubaneswar, bhubaneswar, Orissa 751003View More
Bharat Motors Limited
Plot No1 Cuttack Road Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar, bhubaneswar, Orissa 751006
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