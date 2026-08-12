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Focuz Biwheelers, Nettoor

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a unit of focus corporation pvt ltd near maradu village office, NH bypass road,Kochi, kochi, Kerala 682040
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+91 - 9846061111
   

M.s., S Motors, Kaloor

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MS,S House, P.B. No-2285,palarivattom,Kochi, kochi, Kerala 682025
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+91 - 8606887749
   

Palal Motors, Kakkanad

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Kolangathu Building, Seaport-Airport Road,Irumpanam Po,Tripunithura,Kochi, kochi, Kerala 682309
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+91 - 8943435364
   

Melody Automobiles

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Kolangathu Building 2/446 B,Bc (1) Irumpanam, Kochi, kochi, Kerala
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+91 - 0484 - 2782539, 2782540, 2782541

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