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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Bike Discount Offers in Kolkata
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Check Latest Offers in Kolkata
Vida V2
Bring Home Vida V2 : Get a cash discount of up to ₹8,500 on …
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Plus & 1 more..
Plus
₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Pro
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Vida Vx2
Bring Home Vida VX2 : Get a cash discount of up to ₹9,500 on…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Go 3.4 kWh
Go 3.4 kWh
₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Vida Vx2
Bring Home Vida VX2 : Get a cash discount of up to ₹5,000 on…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Go
Go
₹ 99,490
Honda Unicorn
Bring Home Honda Unicorn : Enjoy an instant discount of up t…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Disc
Disc
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Honda Shine 100 Dx
Bring Home Honda Shine 100 DX : Enjoy an instant discount of…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 70,507
Vida Vx2
Bring Home Vida VX2 : Get a cash discount of up to ₹8,500 on…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Plus & 1 more..
Plus
₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Plus KKR Limited Edition
₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Honda Shine 100
Bring Home Honda Shine 100 : Enjoy an instant discount of up…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 63,191
Honda Livo
Bring Home Honda Livo : Enjoy an instant discount of up to ₹…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Drum & 1 more..
Drum
₹ 81,651
Disc
₹ 85,651
Honda Sp160
Bring Home Honda SP160 : Enjoy an instant discount of up to …
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Single Disc (OBD 2B) & 1 more..
Single Disc (OBD 2B)
₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Double Disc (OBD 2B)
₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Honda Cb125 Hornet
Bring Home Honda CB125 Hornet : Enjoy an instant discount of…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Honda Activa 125
Bring Home Honda Activa 125 : Enjoy an instant discount of u…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on 25 Year Anniversary Edition & 2 more..
25 Year Anniversary Edition
₹ 89,256
H Smart
₹ 91,983
DLX
₹ 88,339
Honda Dio 125
Bring Home Honda Dio 125 : Enjoy an instant discount of up t…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on H Smart & 1 more..
H Smart
₹ 91,683
DLX
₹ 86,733
Hero Splendor Plus
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 1,…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on STD & 3 more..
STD
₹ 77,557
Black and Accent
₹ 78,380
I3S
₹ 78,710
Million Edition
₹ 80,331
Ather Energy Rizta
Bring Home Ather Rizta : Get ₹ 4,000 discount on the Ather R…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on S (IDC 123 Km) Mono Stack Pro & 9 more..
S (IDC 123 Km) Mono Stack Pro
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
S (IDC 123 Km) Super Matte Stack Pro
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
S (IDC 159 Km) Mono Stack Pro
₹ 1.56 Lakhs
S (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte Stack Pro
₹ 1.57 Lakhs
Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte Stack Pro
₹ 1.8 Lakhs
Z (IDC 159 Km) Duo Stack Pro
₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Z (IDC 159 Km) Mono Stack Pro
₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Z (IDC 123 Km) Super Matte Stack Pro
₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Z (IDC 123 Km) Duo Stack Pro
₹ 1.58 Lakhs
Z (IDC 123 Km) Mono Stack Pro
₹ 1.58 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x
Bring Home Ather 450X : Get ₹ 4,000 discount on the Ather Ri…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on 2.9 kWh Pro Pack & 1 more..
2.9 kWh Pro Pack
₹ 1.78 Lakhs
3.7 kWh Pro Pack
₹ 1.9 Lakhs
TVS Ronin
Bring Home TVS Ronin : Get up to 32% off on TVS Ronin Comple…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Base Lightning Black & 5 more..
Base Lightning Black
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Base Magma Red
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Agonda Edition
₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Mid Glacier Silver
₹ 1.48 Lakhs
Mid Charcoal Ember
₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Top
₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Hero Karizma Xmr
Bring Home Hero Karizma XMR 210 : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 3…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Top & 1 more..
Top
₹ 1.84 Lakhs
Combat Edition
₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 160r
Bring Home Hero Xtreme 160R : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 3,000…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Single Disc 2024
Single Disc 2024
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Hero Glamour X
Bring Home Hero Glamour X 125 : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 1,5…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Drum & 1 more..
Drum
₹ 82,967
Disc
₹ 92,186
Hero Xtreme 125r
Bring Home Hero Xtreme 125R : Cash Discount up to Rs. 2,500*…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on IBS (OBD 2B) & 2 more..
IBS (OBD 2B)
₹ 91,500
Single Seat
₹ 95,700
ABS (OBD 2B)
₹ 95,700
Hero Mavrick 440
Bring Home Hero Mavrick 440 : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 3,000…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Base & 2 more..
Base
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Mid
₹ 2.14 Lakhs
Top
₹ 2.24 Lakhs
Hero Destini 125
Bring Home Hero Destini 125 : Cash Discount up to Rs. 3,000*…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on VX & 2 more..
VX
₹ 81,850
ZX
₹ 89,300
ZX Plus
₹ 91,700
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel : Get Roadside Assis…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 82,810
Hero Super Splendor Xtec
Bring Home Hero Super Splendor Xtech : Cash Discount up to R…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Drum & 1 more..
Drum
₹ 84,448
Disc
₹ 88,044
Hero Hf Deluxe Flex Fuel
Bring Home Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel : Get Roadside Assistanc…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 72,792
Hero Xoom 125
Bring Home Hero Xoom 125 : Cash Discount up to Rs. 3,000* T&…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on VX & 1 more..
VX
₹ 80,494
ZX
₹ 86,025
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Bring Home Royalenfield Interceptor 650 : Get ₹6,500 Exchang…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Canyon Red & 5 more..
Canyon Red
₹ 3.32 Lakhs
Cali Green
₹ 3.32 Lakhs
Sunset Strip
₹ 3.41 Lakhs
Black Ray
₹ 3.52 Lakhs
Barcelona Blue
₹ 3.52 Lakhs
Mark 2
₹ 3.63 Lakhs
TVS Xl100
Bring Home TVS XL100: Low ROI St…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Heavy Duty & 4 more..
Heavy Duty
₹ 43,900
Heavy Duty i Touch Start
₹ 55,500
Comfort i Touch Start
₹ 56,792
Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition
₹ 58,200
Heavy Duty Alloy
₹ 59,800
TVS Xl100
Bring Home TVS XL100: Low Down Payment Starts From ₹4999. T&…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Heavy Duty & 4 more..
Heavy Duty
₹ 43,900
Heavy Duty i Touch Start
₹ 55,500
Comfort i Touch Start
₹ 56,792
Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition
₹ 58,200
Heavy Duty Alloy
₹ 59,800
Ather Energy 450 Apex
Bring Home Ather 450 Apex : Get ₹ 4,000 discount on the Athe…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bring Home Bajaj Pulsar 125: Cash discount up to ₹3000. T&C …
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Neon Single Seat & 2 more..
Neon Single Seat
₹ 85,178
Carbon Fiber Single Seat
₹ 92,320
Carbon Fiber Split Seat
₹ 94,451
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Bring Home Royalenfield Bullet 350 : Get ₹5,000 Exchange Bon…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Battalion Black & 3 more..
Battalion Black
₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Military Red and Military Black
₹ 1.64 Lakhs
Standard Maroon and Standard Black
₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Black Gold
₹ 2.08 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Exchange Bon…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Fireball & 3 more..
Fireball
₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Stellar
₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Aurora
₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Supernovasundowner orange
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Bring Home Royalenfield Classic 350 : Get ₹5,000 Exchange Bo…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Redditch & 6 more..
Redditch
₹ 1.87 Lakhs
Classic 350halcyon
Heritage
₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Heritage Premium
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Signals
₹ 2.11 Lakhs
Dark
₹ 2.19 Lakhs
Chrome
₹ 2.24 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹6,500 Exch…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Rocker Red & 4 more..
Rocker Red
₹ 3.53 Lakhs
British Racing Green
₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Apex Grey
₹ 3.75 Lakhs
Slipstream Blue
₹ 3.75 Lakhs
Mr Clean
₹ 3.82 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Exchange Bon…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Base & 3 more..
Base
₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Base Premium
₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Mid
₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Top
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Bengal Speed Automobiles Pvt. Ltd
M.A.R. 1111, Newtown, Jatragachi, Rajarhat, Opp : Westin Hotel., Kolkata, West Bengal 700059, kolkata, West Bengal 700059View More
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