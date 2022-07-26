HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXC40 Recharge vs XC60

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Volvo XC60

XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
180 Kmph180
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds7.1
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 660 Nm-
Driving Range
418 Km-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg48 Volt
Electric Motor
2-
Others
Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Range
340 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
-Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
YesTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,66,21471,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
55,90,00061,90,000
RTO
33,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,42,7142,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,26,0871,52,792
