|Top Speed
|180 Kmph
|180
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.9 seconds
|7.1
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|402 bhp 660 Nm
|-
|Driving Range
|418 Km
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
|48 Volt
|Electric Motor
|2
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Range
|340 km
|-
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Front AC
|-
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Yes
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Adaptive
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|-
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|-
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|-
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹58,66,214
|₹71,08,654
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹55,90,000
|₹61,90,000
|RTO
|₹33,000
|₹6,48,000
|Insurance
|₹2,42,714
|₹2,70,154
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,26,087
|₹1,52,792