In 2026 when choosing among the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus and Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XC40 Recharge vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xc40 recharge
|Xc60
|Brand
|Volvo
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Range
|418-592
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|69 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)
|-