XC40 vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xc40 Xc40 recharge Brand Volvo Volvo Price ₹ 41.25 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 14.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1969 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Volvo XC40 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.