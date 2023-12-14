Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare Carsv90-cross-country vs XC90

Volvo v90-cross-country vs Volvo XC90

In 2023 when choosing among the Volvo v90-cross-country and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XC90
Volvo XC90
D5 Inscription
₹88.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged2.0L Drive-E Turbocharged Diesel I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
480 Nm @ 1750 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
232 bhp @ 4250 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,31,8551,03,94,640
Ex-Showroom Price
65,31,00088,90,000
RTO
10,26,76911,17,580
Insurance
2,73,5863,86,560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,68,3372,23,421

