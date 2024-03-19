hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsS90 vs XC40 Recharge

Volvo S90 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Volvo S90 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S90 vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S90 Xc40 recharge
BrandVolvoVolvo
Price₹ 68.25 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range-418-592
Mileage14.7 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-69 kWh
Engine Capacity1969 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Volvo S90 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Door View Of Driver Seat
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750 rpm420 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
17.86-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
187 bhp @ 4250 rpm238 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
180-
Engine Type
2.0L TurbochargedDual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
982592 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.27.3 seconds
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.Independent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.MacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R18-
Ground Clearance
152175 mm
Length
49634440 mm
Wheelbase
29412702 mm
Kerb Weight
2962-
Height
14431647 mm
Width
18791863 mm
Bootspace
500419 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+13
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,08,65457,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
61,90,00054,95,000
RTO
6,48,00029,000
Insurance
2,70,1542,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,52,7921,23,881
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Volvo has launched a new entry-level variant of its XXC40 Recharge electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo opens booking for XC40 Recharge electric SUV with single motor
19 Mar 2024
The Volvo S90 is expected to enter Indian markets by 2026.
2025 Volvo S90: Does the newly launched BMW 5 Series rival have what it takes to contend?
19 Apr 2025
The Volvo S90 has been discontinued in the Indian markets.
Volvo S90 discontinued in India soon after facelift launch
21 Jun 2025
Volvo has launched a new entry-level variant of its XXC40 Recharge electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo XC40 Recharge gets a new variant, costs less and has 592-km range
7 Mar 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 20: Tesla to revisit India plan, Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX trim breaks cover, 2025 Volvo S90 detailed
21 Apr 2025
The Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge were recently rebranded to EX40 EC40 respectively
New nomenclature for Volvo C40 & XC40 Recharge to arrive in India only next year
5 Mar 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
8 Jun 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
29 Nov 2022
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
6 Apr 2022
The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
26 Aug 2023
Swedish auto giant Volvo has taken the covers of the upcoming XC60 facelift SUV. It is expected to replace the outgoing version of the SUV in India soon.
Watch Volvo XC60 facelift SUV unveiled with key updates. India launch soon
20 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers