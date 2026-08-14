In 2026 when choosing between the Volvo S60 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S60 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S60
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Volvo
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 45.9 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1969 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4