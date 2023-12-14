Saved Articles

Volvo C40 Recharge vs Volvo XC60

In 2023 when choosing among the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
660 Nm350 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
408 bhp250 bhp
Charging Time
27 Min-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
78 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds7.1
Driving Range
530 Km-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
180 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,17,84571,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
61,25,00061,90,000
RTO
29,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,63,3452,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,37,9441,52,792

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    The latest Volvo XC60 is powered by a petrol engine with mild hybrid technology.&nbsp;
    2021 Volvo XC60 drive review: Petrol par excellence now with more features
    18 Dec 2023
    Volvo wants non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its overall sales in India by 2030 as part of its global plan to go all-electric.
    Volvo aims non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its India sales by 2030
    24 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    Volvo had recently launched the XC60 petrol hybrid SUV in India with both priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.90 lakh (ex showroom).
    2021 Volvo XC60 Petrol hybrid: First Drive Review
    17 Dec 2021
    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
