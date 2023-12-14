In 2023 when choosing among the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80 and Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs 61.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Inscription. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less