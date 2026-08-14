C40 Recharge vs v90-cross-country Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C40 recharge V90-cross-country Brand Volvo Volvo Price ₹ 62.95 Lakhs ₹ 65.31 Lakhs Range 530 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 78 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80 and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.