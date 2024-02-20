In 2026 when choosing among the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo S90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80 and Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C40 Recharge vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C40 recharge
|S90
|Brand
|Volvo
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Range
|530 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|78 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)
|-