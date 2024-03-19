In 2026 when choosing between the Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiguan [2021-2025] vs XC40 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Xc40
|Brand
|Volkswagen
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|₹ 41.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.54 kmpl
|14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4