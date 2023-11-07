Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsTiguan vs S60

Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo S60

In 2023 when choosing between the Volkswagen Tiguan and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹32.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S60
Volvo S60
T4 Inscription
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0 TSI2.0L B4204T6 I4
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
187 bhp @ 4200 rpm188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
12.65 kmpl14.08
Driving Range
759 Km845
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
22
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,74,97952,71,852
Ex-Showroom Price
32,79,00045,90,000
RTO
3,38,1404,65,330
Insurance
1,57,3392,15,922
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
81,1391,13,312

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The new Volvo S60 seeks to carve out a space for itself in the luxury sedan segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Volvo S60 2021 first drive review: Serene luxury to tame German charge
    7 Nov 2023
    The Volkswagen city store, which is located at the SP Ring Road in Ahmedabad, will have an all-women workforce.
    Volkswagen India launches its second all-women operated city store
    17 Oct 2023
    The 2 per cent price hike affects all Volkswagen models sold in India
    Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024
    12 Dec 2023
    The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan aims to play to its core strengths while also offering more premium features to its buyers.&nbsp;
    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan first impression review: Worth 32 lakh?
    1 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Volkswagen has launched the 2021 Tiguan facelift SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes loaded with features and all-wheel drive technology packed in a single trim.
    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift SUV: First Look
    8 Dec 2021
    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV comes with a lot of changes compared to its predecessor, especially under the hood. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Volkswagen Tiguan 2021: First Drive Review
    24 Dec 2021
    2022 Tiguan hints at interior changes of India-bound facelift model.
    2022 Tiguan hints at interior changes of India-bound facelift model
    13 May 2021
    Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
    Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
    19 May 2021
    View all
     