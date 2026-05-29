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Volkswagen Taigun vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Taigun vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Taigun Vento
BrandVolkswagenVolkswagen
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage18.85 to 19.98 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L TSI1L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178Nm@1850-4000rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114bhp@5000-5500rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
999 cc999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05 m5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205/60 R16185 / 60 R15
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut suspensionMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Rear twist beamSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Rear Tyres
205/60 R16185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
385 Litres494
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 Litres55
Length
1760 mm4390
Wheelbase
2651 mm2553
Height
1612 mm1467
Width
4221 mm1699
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
GearDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Rear SequentialYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
StaticPassive
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
HalogenHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX CompatibilityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
7" Touch ScreenDigital Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,60,49011,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,9009,99,900
RTO
1,20,62076,323
Insurance
39,47043,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,09224,078
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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