Polo vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Polo Vento Brand Volkswagen Volkswagen Price ₹ 5.83 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 999 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.