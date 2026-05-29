In 2026 when choosing between the Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Polo vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Taigun
|Brand
|Volkswagen
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-