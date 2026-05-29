In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Yaris vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Yaris
|Virtus
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3