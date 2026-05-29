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Toyota Yaris vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Yaris vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Yaris Virtus
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 9.16 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Mileage17.1 to 17.8 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1496 cc999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Toyota Yaris Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Gear Shifter
Rear Seats
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
140 Nm @ 4200 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.120.19 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
106 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.15.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with stabiliserTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with stabiliserMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15205 / 55 R16
Length
44254561 mm
Wheelbase
25502651 mm
Kerb Weight
10901173 kg
Height
14951507 mm
Width
17301752 mm
Bootspace
476521 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4245 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoOptional
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoOptional
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
48
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Latin NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,21,64111,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
9,16,00010,70,900
RTO
64,1501,17,420
Insurance
40,9917,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,95925,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Toyota Yaris Cross refresh gets sharper styling and updated hybrid options
18 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
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