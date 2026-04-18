Yaris vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Yaris Polo Brand Toyota Volkswagen Price ₹ 9.16 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 999 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.