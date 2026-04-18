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Toyota Yaris vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Yaris vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Yaris Polo
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 9.16 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage17.1 to 17.8 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1496 cc999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Toyota Yaris Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Door Handle
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine1.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
140 Nm @ 4200 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.117.74
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
106 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.14.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with stabiliserSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with stabiliserMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15175 / 70 R14
Length
44253971
Wheelbase
25502469
Kerb Weight
10901015
Height
14951469
Width
17301682
Bootspace
476280
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
4245
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Latin NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,21,6417,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
9,16,0006,27,000
RTO
64,15050,190
Insurance
40,99130,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,95915,220
Expert Rating
-

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