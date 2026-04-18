In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Yaris vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Yaris
|Polo
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3