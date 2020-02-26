|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
|480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
|Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.35
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
|232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|Petrol Hybrid
|2.0L Turbocharged
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Driving Range
|948
|-
|Battery
|Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Twin Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
|-
|Engine
|2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Vents on Roof
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,01,89,715
|₹78,31,355
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹89,90,000
|₹65,31,000
|RTO
|₹8,99,030
|₹10,26,769
|Insurance
|₹3,00,185
|₹2,73,586
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,19,016
|₹1,68,326