HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsVellfire vs S90

Toyota Vellfire vs Volvo S90

Filters
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
198 Nm @ 2800 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3517.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp @ 4700 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
Petrol Hybrid2.0L Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
948982
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm-
Engine
2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,89,71571,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
89,90,00061,90,000
RTO
8,99,0306,48,000
Insurance
3,00,1852,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,19,0161,52,792
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details