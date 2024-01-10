Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsVellfire vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

Toyota Vellfire vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2024, when choosing between the Toyota Vellfire and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
240 Nm @ 4300 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT GearsAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.28 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
142 bhp @ 6000 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
Petrol HybridPetrol Hybrid
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
1157 Km948
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
170 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,37,37,3161,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,90,00089,90,000
RTO
12,53,0008,99,030
Insurance
4,93,8163,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,95,2682,19,016

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jaguar F-Type1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire vs F-Type
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997.0 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel| Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic93.55 - 2.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Defender vs Vellfire

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The United States was the Rolls-Royce's biggest market in 2023, followed by China
    Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023
    10 Jan 2024
    Hero MotoCorp dispatched 393,952 units in December 2023 with volumes dropping marginally year-on-year
    Hero registers 5% growth in sales in CY2023, volumes drop marginally in December
    2 Jan 2024
    Honda 2Wheelers India's exports shined in December 2023 with 31,022 units shipped overseas, registering an 82% growth year-on-year
    Honda 2Wheelers India reports a 27% increase in sales in December 2023
    3 Jan 2024
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     