In 2026, when choosing between the Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Xc90
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|948
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 Volt
|Charging Time
|-
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