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HomeCompare CarsVellfire [2020-2023] vs v90-cross-country

Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] vs Volvo v90-cross-country

In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs v90-cross-country Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vellfire [2020-2023] V90-cross-country
BrandToyotaVolvo
Price₹ 87 Lakhs₹ 65.31 Lakhs
Range948-
Mileage16.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
198 Nm @ 2800 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT GearsAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp @ 4700 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
Petrol Hybrid2.0L Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
948-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm-
Engine
2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Double Wishbone with StabiliserIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Front Suspension
MCPherson Strut with StabiliserDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17245 / 45 R19
Length
49354939 mm
Wheelbase
30002941 mm
Kerb Weight
2065-
Height
18951543 mm
Width
18501879 mm
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5860 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ManualNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (JNCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
BeigeBeige and Black
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle RowAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,89,71578,31,855
Ex-Showroom Price
89,90,00065,31,000
RTO
8,99,03010,26,769
Insurance
3,00,1852,73,586
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,19,0161,68,337

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