In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] and Volvo S90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid and Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|S90
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Range
|948
|-
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-