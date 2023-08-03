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HomeCompare CarsVellfire [2020-2023] vs C40 Recharge

Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2026, when choosing between the Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs C40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vellfire [2020-2023] C40 recharge
BrandToyotaVolvo
Price₹ 87 Lakhs₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Range948 530 km/charge
Battery Capacity-78 kWh
Charging Time-8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹62.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Speakers
Headlight
Rear Left View
Sun Roof Moon Roof
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
198 Nm @ 2800 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT GearsAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp @ 4700 rpm408 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
Petrol Hybrid-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
948530 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm-
Engine
2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17235 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser-
Front Suspension
MCPherson Strut with Stabiliser-
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17255 / 45 R19
Length
49354440 mm
Wheelbase
30002702 mm
Kerb Weight
20652185 kg
Height
18951591 mm
Width
18501873 mm
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
58-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
ActiveYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (JNCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherRecycled Material
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BeigeCharcoal Insert/Sky Blue Insert
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle RowNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,89,71572,77,758
Ex-Showroom Price
89,90,00062,95,000
RTO
8,99,0306,40,830
Insurance
3,00,1853,41,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,19,0161,56,427
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful drive dynamicsStylish visual cues on the outside

Cons

Cabin lacks the plush feel

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