In 2026, when choosing between the Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|948
|530 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)