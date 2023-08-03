Vellfire [2020-2023] vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vellfire [2020-2023] C40 recharge Brand Toyota Volvo Price ₹ 87 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range 948 530 km/charge Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026, when choosing between the Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.