Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2023, when choosing between the Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
198 Nm @ 2800 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp @ 4700 rpm408 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
Petrol Hybrid-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
948530 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm-
Engine
2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,89,71564,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
89,90,00061,25,000
RTO
8,99,03029,000
Insurance
3,00,1852,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,19,0161,37,944

