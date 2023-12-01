In 2023 when choosing among the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 17.69 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less