In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Taigun
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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