In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Volkswagen Polo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive and Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Polo
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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