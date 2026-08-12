In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Yaris
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Charging Time
|-
|-