In 2023 when choosing among the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less