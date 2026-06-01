In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urban Cruiser vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban cruiser
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-