In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Vento
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3