In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Taigun
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-