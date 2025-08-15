In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-