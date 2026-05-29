In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Rumion and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rumion vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rumion
|Virtus
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3