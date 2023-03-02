Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Electric Motor
|No
|-
|Driving Range
|923 Km
|873 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.51 kmpl
|19.4 kmpl
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|-
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,96,293
|₹12,94,927
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,29,000
|₹11,21,900
|RTO
|₹1,14,900
|₹1,24,190
|Insurance
|₹51,893
|₹48,337
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,713
|₹27,833