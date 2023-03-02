HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRumion vs Virtus

Toyota Rumion vs Volkswagen Virtus

Filters
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
923 Km873 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl19.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,96,29312,94,927
Ex-Showroom Price
10,29,00011,21,900
RTO
1,14,9001,24,190
Insurance
51,89348,337
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,71327,833
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Honda City
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
City vs Virtus
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia
999.0 to 1498.0 | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Slavia vs Virtus
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Verna
1482.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Verna vs Virtus

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

10 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details