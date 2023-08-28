HT Auto
Toyota Rumion vs Volkswagen Vento

Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
923 Km972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl17.69
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on RoofBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,96,29311,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
10,29,0009,99,900
RTO
1,14,90076,323
Insurance
51,89343,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,71324,078
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

