Toyota Rumion vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2023 when choosing between the Toyota Rumion and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
923 Km905
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl18.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on RoofBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,96,29311,98,700
Ex-Showroom Price
10,29,00010,49,000
RTO
1,14,9001,11,290
Insurance
51,89337,910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,71325,764

    Latest News

    Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with two petrol engine options and with three transmission choices.
    Volkswagen Taigun first-drive review: German blitzkrieg in mid-size SUV war
    13 Dec 2023
    Volkswagen is offering the new colour theme on the Topline trims of the Taigun and Virtus at the same price.
    Volkswagen launches Taigun and Virtus with new Deep Black Pearl colour theme
    5 Dec 2023
    The 2 per cent price hike affects all Volkswagen models sold in India
    Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024
    12 Dec 2023
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set-up its third manufacturing facility in India and will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,300 crore for the new plant in Karnataka
    Toyota to set up third manufacturing plant in India with 3,300 crore investment, production to start in 2026
    21 Nov 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV will take on Skoda Kushaq among rivals in the compact SUV segment.
    Taigun vs Kushaq: Rivalry aside, Volkswagen wants Skoda to succeed too
    27 Sept 2021
    Watch the first drive review of 2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV.
    Volkswagen Taigun: First Drive Review
    9 Aug 2021
    Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
    Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
    19 May 2021
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
