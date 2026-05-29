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Toyota Rumion vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Rumion and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rumion vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rumion Taigun
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 9.79 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage20.11 to 26.11 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Driving Range
923 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
139 Nm @ 4300 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres5.05 m
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut & Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15205/60 R16
No of Seating Rows
3-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50 Litres
Length
4460 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm2651 mm
Height
1690 mm1612 mm
Width
1735 mm4221 mm
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Geo-fence
No-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Third RowFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,11,73912,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
9,79,00010,99,900
RTO
81,1601,20,620
Insurance
51,57939,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,89527,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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