In 2023 when choosing between the Toyota Rumion and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Toyota Rumion and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less