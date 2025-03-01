In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Rumion and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rumion vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rumion
|Polo
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3