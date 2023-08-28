HT Auto
Toyota Rumion vs Toyota Yaris

Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
923 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl17.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,96,29310,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
10,29,0009,16,000
RTO
1,14,90064,150
Insurance
51,89340,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,71321,959
