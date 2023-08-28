Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Electric Motor
|No
|-
|Driving Range
|923 Km
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.51 kmpl
|17.1
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,96,293
|₹10,21,641
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,29,000
|₹9,16,000
|RTO
|₹1,14,900
|₹64,150
|Insurance
|₹51,893
|₹40,991
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,713
|₹21,959