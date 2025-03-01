In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Rumion and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rumion vs Yaris Comparison