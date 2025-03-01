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Toyota Rumion vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Rumion and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rumion vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rumion Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandToyotaToyota
Price₹ 9.79 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage20.11 to 26.11 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1462 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Toyota Rumion Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Front Right Side
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Driving Range
923 km950 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
139 Nm @ 4300 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres5.4 metres
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut & Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Length
4460 mm4365 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm2600 mm
Height
1690 mm1645 mm
Width
1735 mm1795 mm
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Geo-fence
No-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)Automatic Climate Control
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Third RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00No
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,11,73912,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
9,79,00011,31,000
RTO
81,1601,25,730
Insurance
51,57912,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,89527,281
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Rumion vs Ertiga

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Latest Car & Bike News

Utility Vehicles comprising the Innova range, Fortuner, Hilux, and Rumion, contributed 68 per cent of the total sales for Toyota in February 2025
Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion
1 Mar 2025
Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,999, the Aero Black Edition styling package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a distinctive visual upgrade to the SUV.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Aero Black Edition package, priced at 31,999
12 Aug 2026
Toyota Rumion's base variant is offered in five colour options.
Toyota Rumion becomes affordable: Here's how
9 Mar 2026
The Prestige Package bring in 10 dealer fitted accesories to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package with 10 new accessories
7 Jul 2025
The Toyota Rumion is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.67 lakh, ex-showroom and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.96 lakh.
Toyota Rumion prices hiked by 13,000 across all variants. Check details
24 Jul 2025
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes, has just launched in the Indian markets.
Auto recap, July 7: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package and more
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  News

Latest Videos

Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
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