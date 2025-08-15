In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Rumion and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rumion vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rumion
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4