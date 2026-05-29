In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Hycross and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Hycross vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Innova hycross
|Taigun
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Range
|839 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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