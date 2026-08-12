In 2026, when choosing between the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Hycross vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Innova hycross
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|839 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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